Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,105 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,095. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

