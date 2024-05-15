Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.09 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 205.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,876 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TME opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.06 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

