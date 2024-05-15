The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Monica Howard Douglas Sells 8,874 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $271.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 39.8% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

