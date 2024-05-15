The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Monica Howard Douglas Sells 8,874 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $271.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 39.8% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

