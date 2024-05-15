The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,623 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

