ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 75,217 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,302.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $540.00.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $81.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ThredUp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ThredUp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile



ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

