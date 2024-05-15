Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 28th

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Tiptree has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $612.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter.

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $49,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

