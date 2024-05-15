Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 28th

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Tiptree has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tiptree Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $612.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tiptree
In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $49,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Tiptree
About Tiptree
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tiptree
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Live Nation’s Revenue Funnels Deliver a Half-Billion-Dollar Beat
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Electric Vehicle Market Just Made a Sudden Turn
- Stock Average Calculator
- EL Pollo Loco Is a Fire Grilled Franchise with a Growing Runway
Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.