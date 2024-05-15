Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Erik J. Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Topgolf Callaway Brands's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 151.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

