TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Stephen Alan Landry Sells 3,723 Shares

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of THS opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 0.35.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
