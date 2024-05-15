TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.73. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,503,000 after buying an additional 100,068 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 129,477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,638,000 after buying an additional 167,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TriMas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,894.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,057 shares in the company, valued at $780,880.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,600 shares of company stock worth $644,942 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

