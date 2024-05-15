TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

TXO Partners has a payout ratio of 126.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.2%.

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $638.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 61.27%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other TXO Partners news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $756,863.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,089,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,284.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

