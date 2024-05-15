U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,724 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $181,813.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

