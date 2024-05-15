UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,186 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.14% of UDR worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after buying an additional 394,581 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,878,000 after purchasing an additional 403,377 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in UDR by 35.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,744,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,225,000 after purchasing an additional 429,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,070,000 after buying an additional 81,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

