UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CFO Sells $173,194.56 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UFP Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.18.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 59.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 48.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UFP Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.