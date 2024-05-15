Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,829. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

UCTT opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultra Clean

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,396,000 after acquiring an additional 698,242 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Ultra Clean by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 823,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 223,865 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.