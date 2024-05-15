United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,384. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $694.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.41 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $683.28 and a 200 day moving average of $602.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

