United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $955,728.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.48, for a total value of $955,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

UTHR stock opened at $269.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.33. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $269.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after purchasing an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,158,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

