US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Down 16.2% in April

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

US Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

USFD stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 23.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in US Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

