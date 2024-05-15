Versor Investments LP Acquires 17,466 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Trinseo worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 35.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $18.63.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($1.48). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.19%.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

