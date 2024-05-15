Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,263.16%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $252,374.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $252,374.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,116,455.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,405 shares of company stock worth $24,117,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

