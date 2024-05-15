Versor Investments LP Has $259,000 Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Victory Capital by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Victory Capital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.0% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VCTR. UBS Group upped their target price on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

