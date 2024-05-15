Versor Investments LP Has $285,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day moving average is $144.23. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.87.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

