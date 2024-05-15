Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,617 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Solar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 211,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in First Solar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,959 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $339,817,000 after acquiring an additional 181,034 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003,771 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $5,265,869 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $229.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Solar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

