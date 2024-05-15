Versor Investments LP Takes $291,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $235,160 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

