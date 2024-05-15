Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) CFO Ricky T. Dillon Buys 16,200 Shares of Stock

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ricky T. Dillon purchased 16,200 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis Co. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vestis

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestis from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Vestis from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.38.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

