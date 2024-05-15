Vitalhub Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vitalhub in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

VHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Vitalhub Price Performance

VHI stock opened at C$6.63 on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$6.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Vitalhub had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.68 million.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

