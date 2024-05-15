Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vivid Seats stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,489,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,303 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEATW opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

