W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 175.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,398 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

