Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Acquires $158,418.46 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner bought 7,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $158,418.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,135.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $111,150.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Andrew Kenner acquired 4,230 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,736.80.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $284.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

