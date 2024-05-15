Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 447,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,608 shares of company stock worth $2,676,565. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 55.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Westlake by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Trading Up 0.5 %

Westlake stock opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. Westlake has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Vertical Research cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

