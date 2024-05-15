William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAVA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $80.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 in the last 90 days.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

