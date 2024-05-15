Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.60

Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.60 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 32.61 ($0.41). Woodford Patient Capital Trust shares last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,888,608 shares trading hands.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.60. The company has a market cap of £305.30 million and a PE ratio of 5.33.

About Woodford Patient Capital Trust

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

