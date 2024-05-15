Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 31st

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Wynn Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Wynn Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

WYNN stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $112.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.