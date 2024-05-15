Xerox Holdings Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xerox in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

XRX opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Xerox has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,851 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 520.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 317,233 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth $2,194,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 25,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 43.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 200,124 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

