Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of WaFd in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAFD. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

WaFd Stock Up 0.8 %

WAFD opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $171.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WaFd by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,408,000 after purchasing an additional 125,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,415,000 after acquiring an additional 192,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 73,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in WaFd by 12.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 78,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

