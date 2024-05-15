Zacks Research Comments on APA Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS.
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
APA Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.29. APA has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $46.15.
Institutional Trading of APA
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
APA Company Profile
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than APA
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 4 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Insiders are Buying
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Can a Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney Bundle Fend Off Netflix?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Live Nation’s Revenue Funnels Deliver a Half-Billion-Dollar Beat
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.