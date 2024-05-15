Zacks Research Comments on Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Mohawk Industries in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

MHK stock opened at $123.02 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.61.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

