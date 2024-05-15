Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $5.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.16. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.91 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

NYSE TDY opened at $396.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4,786.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 254,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

