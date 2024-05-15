Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $27,537.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $27,537.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,098 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,086. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

