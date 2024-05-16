10,306 Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.4%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

