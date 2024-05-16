13,711 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8,336.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $1,476,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,048 shares in the company, valued at $26,822,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,446 shares of company stock valued at $45,156,253. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $127.81 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $130.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

View Our Latest Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.