1,770 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. GATX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,963.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

