18,905 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,947,000 after acquiring an additional 936,169 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,844,000 after purchasing an additional 426,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 190.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,502,000 after buying an additional 407,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 229.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after buying an additional 341,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 57.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after acquiring an additional 319,021 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK opened at $91.25 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

