1,905 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,087,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ITT by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,130,000 after acquiring an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ITT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,394 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,111,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $139.60.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

