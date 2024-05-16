3,484 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SKX opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $69.69.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

