3M (MMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

3M has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect 3M to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

