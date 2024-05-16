40,657 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Intapp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 45,254 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $50.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $195,712.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at $25,660,782.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $195,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,111,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,193,485 over the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.