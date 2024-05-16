6,011 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Valvoline Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

