603 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 65,825 shares valued at $79,622,315. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,289.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $768.05 and a 52 week high of $1,330.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,229.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,100.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.4 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

