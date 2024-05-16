6,041 Shares in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,133,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,133,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $311,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,699 shares of company stock worth $6,406,472. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $562.61 million, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.38. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWMN. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

