89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on 89bio from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.14.

ETNB stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $905.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.15. 89bio has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $62,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,975,000 after acquiring an additional 415,386 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 15.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,264,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 295,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 22.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,164,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 402,999 shares in the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

